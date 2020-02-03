Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDTX. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $104.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 214,010 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

