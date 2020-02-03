Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMPR. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cimpress from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $115.46. 332,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.37. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 231.48% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

