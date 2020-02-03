Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,124,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $149,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 205,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 237.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 241,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 169,724 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 436,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061,816. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

