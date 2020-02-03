Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.53. 15,371,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,943,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

