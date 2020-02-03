Citigroup Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $390.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,079. The company has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $240.59 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

