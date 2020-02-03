Claymore (CLM) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Claymore token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.03011045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00197150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

