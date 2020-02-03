Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 189,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,006. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $465.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Harrison David purchased 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 125.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

