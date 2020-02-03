Clipper Coin (CCC) Hits Market Cap of $11.87 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $11.87 million and $7.82 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.05965983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034753 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.