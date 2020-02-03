Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.92, but opened at $73.78. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Colgate-Palmolive shares last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 4,102,303 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

