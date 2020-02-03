Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,696,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 444.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 399,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 326,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.