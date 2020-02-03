Conceal (CCX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $113,729.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Conceal has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. Conceal has a market cap of $724,655.00 and $113,729.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.59 or 0.01246580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00047016 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00208236 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00067055 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,388,544 coins and its circulating supply is 6,032,341 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

