ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 627,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,975. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.22. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 63,256 shares of company stock worth $91,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConforMIS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

