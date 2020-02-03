Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.87. The stock had a trading volume of 522,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

