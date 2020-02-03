Contents Protocol (CPT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $326,034.00

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $326,034.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.50 or 0.06004017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024735 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00129697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00035249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010737 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol . The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.