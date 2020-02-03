Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.43 billion.Corteva also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.55 EPS.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.92. 6,788,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,571. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.41.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

