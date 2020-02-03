Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

