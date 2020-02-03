Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $508,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.01 and a 200 day moving average of $292.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.