Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.00. 2,816,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,636. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

