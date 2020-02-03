CoTrader Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. CoTrader has a market cap of $432,685.00 and approximately $74,162.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.37 or 0.06014430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024740 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00129931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00035133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010727 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.