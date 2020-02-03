Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.14. 11,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

