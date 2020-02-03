Cred Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Cred token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, DDEX and UEX. Cred has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and $624,809.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cred has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.71 or 0.03016530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00197057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX, UEX, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.