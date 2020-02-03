Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Sells A$660,000.00 in Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$33.00 ($23.40), for a total value of A$660,000.00 ($468,085.11).

Donald (Don) McLay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Donald (Don) McLay sold 5,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$33.28 ($23.61), for a total value of A$166,420.00 ($118,028.37).

Shares of Credit Corp Group stock traded down A$0.11 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$35.33 ($25.06). 245,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,281. Credit Corp Group Limited has a 52-week low of A$20.41 ($14.48) and a 52-week high of A$33.74 ($23.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$32.21 and a 200-day moving average of A$29.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

