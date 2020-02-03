Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Sells A$660,000.00 in Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$33.00 ($23.40), for a total value of A$660,000.00 ($468,085.11).
Donald (Don) McLay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Donald (Don) McLay sold 5,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$33.28 ($23.61), for a total value of A$166,420.00 ($118,028.37).
Shares of Credit Corp Group stock traded down A$0.11 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$35.33 ($25.06). 245,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,281. Credit Corp Group Limited has a 52-week low of A$20.41 ($14.48) and a 52-week high of A$33.74 ($23.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$32.21 and a 200-day moving average of A$29.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.
Credit Corp Group Company Profile
Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.
