Credit Suisse Group Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $415.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $553.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $417.06.

Tesla stock traded up $129.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $780.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,985,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $653.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of -153.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

