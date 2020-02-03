Critical Comparison: Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) & CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Korea Electric Power and CENT PUERTO S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 2 4 1 0 1.86 CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Risk and Volatility

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -3.04% -2.60% -0.96% CENT PUERTO S A/S 3.88% 3.06% 1.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Korea Electric Power and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $55.17 billion 0.25 -$1.20 billion ($0.93) -11.37 CENT PUERTO S A/S $506.42 million 1.14 $621.95 million $4.07 0.93

CENT PUERTO S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CENT PUERTO S A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CENT PUERTO S A/S beats Korea Electric Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

