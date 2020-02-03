CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $23,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.57. 673,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

