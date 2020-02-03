CrypticCoin (CRYP) Market Capitalization Hits $733,900.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $733,900.00 and approximately $12,062.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

