Cryptonex (CNX) Price Tops $2.07 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00022301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $115.35 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.03011045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00197150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

