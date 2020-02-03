CryptoPing Reaches Market Capitalization of $262,982.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 573.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $262,982.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.