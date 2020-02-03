CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSWI. Sidoti raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.43. 40,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,792. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $194,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,800 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 370.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

