Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $371.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post sales of $371.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $367.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 785,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

