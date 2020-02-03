Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMLS. ValuEngine cut Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cumulus Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cumulus Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $217.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 8,763 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $127,151.13. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

