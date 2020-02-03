CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.07 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BCEX, IDCM and Huobi. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $10.34 million and $4.07 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00757914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067182 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007125 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Zebpay, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, IDCM, Koinex, CoinBene, LBank, BCEX, Bithumb, IDEX, DragonEX, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

