DAEX (DAX) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $565,125.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.33 or 0.05997380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00127756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010747 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax.

