Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Danaher were worth $73,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Danaher by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.85. 2,291,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

