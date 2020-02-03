Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80 to $4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.38. Danaher also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.80-4.90 EPS.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.87. 3,746,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average of $144.87.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.