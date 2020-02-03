Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06 to $1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. Danaher also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.80-4.90 EPS.

DHR traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.87. 3,746,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

