Dero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $700,515.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00005053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $700,515.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,306,685 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

