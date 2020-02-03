Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 1,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $53.25.
STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Company Profile
