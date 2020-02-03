Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 1,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

