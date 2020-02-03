Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,357.33 ($44.16).

Shares of DGE stock traded up GBX 88 ($1.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,098 ($40.75). 4,656,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,195.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,254.06. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders acquired a total of 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 over the last quarter.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

