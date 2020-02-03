Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0382 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $30.32 million and $1.07 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.56 or 0.03000423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00197015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,805,904 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

