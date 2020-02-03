Digiwage Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,162.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 197% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $44,222.00 and $1,162.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 352.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023478 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00124902 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00038595 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000784 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

