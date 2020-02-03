Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.93 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $49.84 or 0.00528752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $49,338.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02985336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00196519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,024 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

