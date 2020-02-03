Dignity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,570.00 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Dignity token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Dignity has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. Dignity has a total market capitalization of $245,046.00 and approximately $12,570.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.63 or 0.03008443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00197115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00127714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dignity launched on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix . The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com

Dignity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

