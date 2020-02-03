Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $58.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.33. 575,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. Diodes has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 17,854 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $850,743.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,548 shares of company stock worth $5,933,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

