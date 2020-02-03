Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Down 0.5%

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.56, approximately 1,301 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 33,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.17% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

