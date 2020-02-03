Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Trading Down 1.1%

Dixons Carphone PLC (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 3,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

