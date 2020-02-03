Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 448,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Donaldson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 69,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. 103,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

