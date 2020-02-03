Draper Esprit’s (GROW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 672 ($8.84) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

LON GROW traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 516 ($6.79). 59,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.63). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 497.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

