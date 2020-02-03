Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 21st

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,967. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.
About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund
