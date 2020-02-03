Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 21st

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,967. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Get Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.