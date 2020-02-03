DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.90. 143,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $112.86 and a 12 month high of $134.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

